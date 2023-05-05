Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 182.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRC. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

