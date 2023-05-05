Sprott Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sprott Trading Down 0.1 %

Sprott stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,990. The stock has a market cap of $906.25 million, a PE ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $748,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

