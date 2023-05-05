Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 132.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

See Also

