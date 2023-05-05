Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 184,400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 184,400 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.1% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WBA opened at $31.87 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.