Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 50,953 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,953 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $107.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 22.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

