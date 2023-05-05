Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up about 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Eagle Materials worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $158.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.38.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Articles

