SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. SPX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-$3.95 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 20.1 %

NYSE:SPXC traded up $12.42 on Friday, reaching $74.10. 814,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,344,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

