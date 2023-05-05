Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. 37,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,652. Standex International has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Standex International by 97.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Standex International by 136.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.