Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.53

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$83.53 and last traded at C$83.34, with a volume of 245145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.78.

Stantec Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$71.52. The stock has a market cap of C$9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.6869449 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total value of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

