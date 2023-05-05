Stewart Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 3.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.69. 77,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,193. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.91.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.27.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

