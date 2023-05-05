Stewart Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stewart Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,382,411. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.00. 202,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

