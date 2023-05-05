Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $141.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EA. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.01 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

