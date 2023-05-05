Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $22.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.