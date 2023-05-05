Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNMSF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.55. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.