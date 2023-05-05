Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $88.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28.

Insider Activity

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

