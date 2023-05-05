Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $78.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

