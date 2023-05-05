Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $40.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

TNDM opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

