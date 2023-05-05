Stifel Nicolaus Trims EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Target Price to $14.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,655,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 52,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,044,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,518,000 after buying an additional 699,961 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,821,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 71,565 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

