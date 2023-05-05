Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Fisker Call Options (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 62,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 38,842 call options.
Fisker Stock Performance
NYSE:FSR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Fisker has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.59.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker
In other Fisker news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,957,305.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,957,305.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,210,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 4,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,308 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in Fisker by 4,874.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 497,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 487,397 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fisker by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
