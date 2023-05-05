Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Fisker Call Options (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 62,751 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 38,842 call options.

Fisker Stock Performance

NYSE:FSR traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,456,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. Fisker has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

In other Fisker news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,957,305.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,957,305.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,210,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Fisker by 4,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,308 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in Fisker by 4,874.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 497,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 487,397 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fisker by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

