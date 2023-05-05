Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 269.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,736 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 920,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 763,095 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 850.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 574,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 52.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 521,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.83.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Analysts predict that SIGA Technologies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.