Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,079.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,127,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after buying an additional 1,076,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 497,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.91 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

