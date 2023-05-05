Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on COOP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.91 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.