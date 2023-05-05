StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
