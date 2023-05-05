StockNews.com Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

