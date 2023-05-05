StockNews.com Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $44.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.3674 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

