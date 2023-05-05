StockNews.com Lowers Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

JAGX stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

