StockNews.com Lowers Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.86.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of SQM stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76.
Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
