StockNews.com Lowers Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SQM. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

