StockNews.com Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $983.84 million, a P/E ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 0.72. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,221,000 after buying an additional 88,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,186,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 98,028 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.