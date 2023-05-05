StockNews.com Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $983.84 million, a P/E ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 0.72. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.
