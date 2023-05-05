Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stoneridge updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Trading Down 3.9 %

SRI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stoneridge

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

