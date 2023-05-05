STP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.35 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. STP has a total market cap of $91.35 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019171 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017780 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,454.34 or 1.00075530 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000101 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04709962 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,174,400.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

