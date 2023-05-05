Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $78.47 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $78.47 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.43 or 0.06495952 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00058294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,770,963 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

