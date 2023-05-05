Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) COO Purchases $18,170.00 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) COO Scott C. Jennings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $18,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,191.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,288. The stock has a market cap of $230.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.39. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 150.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

