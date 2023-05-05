Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) COO Purchases $18,170.00 in Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) COO Scott C. Jennings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $18,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,191.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,288. The stock has a market cap of $230.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.39. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.74%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.
