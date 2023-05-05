SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $639.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.11%. Research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $137,366.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Further Reading

