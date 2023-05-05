SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.05.

SPWR opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. SunPower has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SunPower by 17.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

