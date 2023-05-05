Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.24.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Sunrun by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,387,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,459,000 after acquiring an additional 395,803 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 90.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 19.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,805,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 628,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

