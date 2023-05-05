Surgalign (SRGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Surgalign to post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the quarter.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($4.43). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 983.11% and a negative net margin of 66.61%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. On average, analysts expect Surgalign to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Surgalign Stock Performance

Surgalign stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.68. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Surgalign by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgalign by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Surgalign

(Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.