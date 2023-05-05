Susquehanna Raises Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target to $100.00

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,812. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $488,323.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $104,297.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $488,323.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,227 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,006 shares of company stock worth $4,464,920. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

