Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 9,269,300 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,269,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.74.

Shares of META stock opened at $230.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

