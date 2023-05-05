Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119,699 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Costco Wholesale worth $821,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

COST stock opened at $493.87 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.91. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

