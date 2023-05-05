Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 117,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Netflix worth $532,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $320.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.