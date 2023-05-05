Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,391 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $505,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE DE opened at $379.70 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.43 and a 200-day moving average of $410.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.