Swiss National Bank Has $335.61 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,013 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $335,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.16. The company had a trading volume of 79,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,480. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock worth $2,997,571. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

