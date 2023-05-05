Swiss National Bank Has $600.94 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,135,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 362,393 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of NIKE worth $600,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NKE opened at $125.82 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average of $115.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

