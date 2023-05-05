Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,718,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 358,659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $375,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.