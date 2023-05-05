Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Synaptics Trading Down 16.2 %

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

