Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Synchronoss Technologies



Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

