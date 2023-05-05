Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.