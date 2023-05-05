Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %
Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.40.
SNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
