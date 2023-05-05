System1 (NYSE:SST) Stock Price Down 2.6%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.99. 14,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 39,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

System1 Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SST. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in System1 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 27,122,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in System1 by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 755,506 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in System1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in System1 by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 233,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

