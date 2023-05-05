T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Jessica M. Hiebler Sells 1,881 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.67 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

