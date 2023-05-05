TD Securities Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$32.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TU. CIBC upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

TELUS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in TELUS by 55.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in TELUS by 25.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 56.2% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

