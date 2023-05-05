TD Securities Increases Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLLMF. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Real Matters Stock Performance
Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.
About Real Matters
Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.
