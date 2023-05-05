TD Securities Increases Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$6.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RLLMF. National Bank Financial upgraded Real Matters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Performance

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

About Real Matters

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.