Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $53.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGLS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 200,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,331. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy purchased 519,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,950,351.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

