Teekay Tankers (TNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teekay Tankers to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Teekay Tankers Trading Down 1.4 %
Teekay Tankers stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.15. Teekay Tankers has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers
Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.
